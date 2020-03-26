Paul Cmrlec Acquires 350,000 Shares of Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) insider Paul Cmrlec purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.14. Pantoro Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of A$0.26 ($0.18).

Pantoro Company Profile

Pantoro Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Halls Creek project that comprises the Nicolsons project located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia; and the Grants Creek and Mary River projects. It also holds interests in the Bulolo Gold and Garaina projects in Papua New Guinea.

