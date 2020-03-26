Paul Cmrlec Acquires 350,000 Shares of Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) insider Paul Cmrlec purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,872.34).
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.14. Pantoro Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of A$0.26 ($0.18).
Pantoro Company Profile
