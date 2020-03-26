Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Stock Price Down 100%

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM)’s stock price traded down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 13,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 13,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$532,983.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Québec.

