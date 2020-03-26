OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

