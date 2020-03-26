Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE PBH opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

