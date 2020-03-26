OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 355.70% and a negative return on equity of 775.09%.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.01. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

