Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $499,469.21 and approximately $99,145.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

