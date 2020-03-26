Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OOMA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

