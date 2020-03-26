Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.66) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON OBC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday. Online Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.89. The stock has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.22.
Online Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Article: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.