Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

