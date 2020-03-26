Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

JWN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

