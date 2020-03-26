Nord/LB Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.38 ($15.56).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.