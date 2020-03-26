Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock worth $319,298 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Nlight has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

