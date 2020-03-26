NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) & ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Critical Review

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) and ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NITTO DENKO COR/ADR $7.28 billion 0.97 $599.04 million $1.91 11.77 ASAHI GLASS/ADR $13.83 billion 0.40 $815.30 million $10.83 0.45

ASAHI GLASS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NITTO DENKO COR/ADR. ASAHI GLASS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NITTO DENKO COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ASAHI GLASS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASAHI GLASS/ADR pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 7.51% 8.57% 6.49% ASAHI GLASS/ADR 4.28% 5.16% 2.85%

Risk and Volatility

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ASAHI GLASS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and ASAHI GLASS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NITTO DENKO COR/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 ASAHI GLASS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR beats ASAHI GLASS/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal drug delivery patches, medical surgical products/supportive items, athletic tapes, medical surgical products/adhesive plasters sheets, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; electronic materials, such as CMOS/CCD blue filters, CMP slurries, synthetic quartz glasses, glass frits and pastes, and glass molded lenses; and applied glass materials comprising cover glass for electronic devices, thin glass for electronic devices, glass for light guide plates, and glass for photovoltaic devices. In addition, the company offers chemical products that include chlor-alkali and urethane products, which comprise vinyl chloride, vinyl chloride raw materials, caustic soda, and urethane materials; and fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals, including fluoropolymers/films, water and oil repellents, pharmaceutical and agrochemical, intermediates and active ingredients, and iodine-related products. Further, it provides refractory materials, fine ceramics, and sputtering targets; and logistics/engineering services. It has a strategic development agreement with Ubiquitous Energy. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

