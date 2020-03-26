Nike (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from to in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

