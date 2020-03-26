Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) versus Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Financial Review

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Neuronetics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and Atossa Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neuronetics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 462.91%. Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 773.79%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and Atossa Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.45 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -0.96 Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Atossa Genetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -46.35% -51.08% -27.11% Atossa Genetics N/A -118.35% -98.31%

Summary

Neuronetics beats Atossa Genetics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

