Needham & Company LLC Trims ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $55.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

VSAT opened at $38.40 on Thursday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

