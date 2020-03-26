Needham & Company LLC Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $15.25

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Trulieve Cannabis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.