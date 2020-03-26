Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $80.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $70.60 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

