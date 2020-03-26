NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.03% of NCR worth $225,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 318,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 224.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

