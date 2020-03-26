National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,474,145.16 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.49 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 159,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 287.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

