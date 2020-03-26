National Bank of Canada’s (NTIOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

