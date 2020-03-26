National Bank Financial Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$23.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.18.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

