Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lessened by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $263.77 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $191.15 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

