MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Chairman Sells $817,500.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSA Safety stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after buying an additional 199,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,274,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

