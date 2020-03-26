MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOR. Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €122.88 ($142.88).

ETR MOR opened at €91.65 ($106.57) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a one year high of €146.30 ($170.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €100.32 and a 200 day moving average of €108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

