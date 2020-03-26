MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.88 ($142.88).

ETR MOR opened at €91.65 ($106.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.25. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

