Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

