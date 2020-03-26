Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BVRDF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

