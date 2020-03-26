Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BVRDF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.