Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.03. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.10%. Equities analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

