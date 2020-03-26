Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HAYPY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HAYPY stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. HAYS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

