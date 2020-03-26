Monster Beverage’s (MNST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.