Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s 7th Largest Position

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718,007 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,598 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,847,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

