Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 189,242 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $555,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after buying an additional 2,284,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after buying an additional 1,316,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

