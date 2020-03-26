Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Shares of MU stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,704,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,434,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
