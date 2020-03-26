Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of MU stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,704,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,434,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

