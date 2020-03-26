Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

