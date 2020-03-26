Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.
Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.
In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
