Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

