Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mercury General worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In related news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.