Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Monday. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.23 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.01.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

