Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $39,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $162.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.