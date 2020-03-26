Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 579 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 579 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $13,948.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,108,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,698,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $36,929.52.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 127 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $4,251.96.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

