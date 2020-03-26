MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $37.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of MTZ opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

