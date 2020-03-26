Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,855 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

