Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.21 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 64.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE USAC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.66 million, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.