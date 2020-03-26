Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 79,094 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,055. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

