Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 37,441 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.