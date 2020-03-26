Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 392.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 634,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The company had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.