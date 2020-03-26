Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.27 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

