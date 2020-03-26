Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Funko worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 479,324 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $6,301,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Funko Inc has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Funko’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

