Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

