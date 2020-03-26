Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 2,462 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 510,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.42 and its 200 day moving average is $273.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

